Turkish Defence Minister Akar: Greeks will achieve nothing with their provocative stance

In a provocative statement against Greece, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said “Greece is making a mistake to embrace an expansionist understanding and provocative rhetoric and actions”, adding that the country needs to understand that such policy is a product of unreasonable and senseless vain hope that is bound to lead nowhere.”

Returning from a visit to Edirne (Adrianople) on the Greco-Turkish borders, the Turkish Defence Minister unleashed harsh criticism against Greece, accusing it of adopting expansionist policies.

“We constantly face provocations, aggressive unlawful action from Greece”, he said, continuing that Athens makes demands as if they are the sole owner of Aegean sea, they are trying to arm islands, calling for some of the Greek islands to be completely demilitarised.

“We expect everyone, especially the Greek leadership, to understand the importance of good neighbourly relations,” the Turkish defence minister said, accusing Athens of “provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric.”

Hulusi Akar reiterated the allegations that “in the Aegean, there are islands, islets and rocky islets that have not been granted to Greece via treaties.”

“With Greece, we have the Treaty of Lausanne as well as the Treaty of Paris and there are our obligations under the treaties. The main issue is the islands with a demilitarised status. Some islands should not be demilitarised. And while this is so clear in the circumstances, our Greek neighbours in an incomprehensible way are doing everything to violate the agreements,” he continued.

He accused Greece that, while 23 islands are named as demilitarised, 16 of them are militarised. “These can not be accepted. Why were these islands militarised? Against whom? What will it benefit?” he concluded.