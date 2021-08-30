Joint Greek-US military exercise “Alexander the Great” concludes with success (photos)
The international exercise “ALEXANDER THE GREAT” came to a successful conclusion yesterday, with the participation of units from the Greek Special Warfare Command formations and a section from the US Marine Corps.
The combined training took place in two phases, with the first being conducted in the wider land and sea area of Attica from Monday 2 August to Friday 13 August, and the second in the wider area of Magnesia in East-central Greece from Monday 16 to Friday 27 August.
This exercise is part of the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) with the US and aims to upgrade the level of cooperation, understanding, and exchange of know-how between the participating forces, as well as increase operational capabilities and the interoperability of the Special Operations Forces in an allied context, notes an announcement of Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS).
