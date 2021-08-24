Russia and Turkey close to new S-400 deal
Russia and Turkey are close to signing a new contract for the supply of Ankara in the near future with additional S-400 anti-aircraft defence systems, the head of the Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport said today, according to the Interfax news agency.
Turkey’s initial purchase of Russian S-400 systems has strained relations with the United States and its NATO allies.
Washington has imposed sanctions on Ankara and has threatened new sanctions if it buys other significant weapons systems from Moscow.
