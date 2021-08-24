Greek ‘bad guy’ actor Anestis Vlachos passed away at 87

Greek actor Anestis Vlachos passed away at the age of 87.

The actor was being hospitalised at Evangelismos Hospital for the last few days. He was admitted due to a urinary tract infection, which eventually caused him a high fever.

His health condition was constantly deteriorating, while for the last 24 hours he could not even eat, resulting in a significant weakening of his immune system.

A few days ago, his family shared a post with the actor’s friend describing his health condition, saying he suffered from heart failure, as a result of which the other organs of his body could not function properly, and finally, his immune weakened to a great degree, leading to his death.

The news of his death was announced by his son, Iraklis, in a post on Facebook.

Specifically, he wrote: “Please take care of mom where you go Father, find our Sophia and wait for me, I love you all so much … ❤️ Goodbye dad … Have a good trip”.

The actor left a long legacy in the field of cinema, as the “bad guy” of movies. He studied at the School of Cinema-Theater Stavrakos in the same department with other distinguished actors, such as Costas Kazakos. Among his successes, was the first film, in which he participated in 1956 “The girl in black” and then “The Fear” by Kostas Manousakis. Since then, he has mainly taken on supporting roles.

He was married to the actress Maria Garitsi and together they had a daughter, Maria. From his previous marriage to the singer Anastasia Papandroni he has a son, Hercules.