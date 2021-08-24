Coronavirus Greece: 2,628 cases, 319 intubated, 34 deaths

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,628, of which 19 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 561,812 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.1% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 157 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,702 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 34, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,422 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 319 (60.2% men). Their median age is 64 years. 83.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,916 patients have been discharged from the ICU.