Fire raging in Evia – Residents in a settlement ordered to evacuate (video)

Greek authorities have alerted residents of the settlement of Marmari in Evia via the 112 emergency SMS to evacuate their houses after a large fire is underway in Karystos, a coastal town on the Greek island. It has about 5,000 inhabitants.

The fire is raging in the area of ​​Figia, above Marmari. Earlier, the residents of two more settlements were sent a message from 112 for a precautionary evacuation. Specifically, the residents of the settlements of “Kokkinis” and the settlement of the building association of Doctors were ordered to leave their homes.

According to the governor of Central Greece Fani Spanos, the flames are next to the houses in the settlement of Kokkini.

According to the Ministry of Shipping, a port lifeguard, a private boat, and two passenger ships are on immediate call in the Marmari area of ​​Evia, to provide assistance if required.