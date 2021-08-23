LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Eight Turks on sailboat request political asylum in Greece

23 August 2021
Eight Turkish nationals onboard a sailboat have reportedly requested political asylum in Greece after sending a distress signal off the coast of Crete on Sunday morning.

According to information from cretapost, police and port authorities have arrived on the scene as the Turks remain inside the boat that is “moored” in Tsoutsura.

Greek authorities have filed a case against them for illegal entry into the country, while at the same time the competent bodies are expected to examine their request for political asylum.

The strong winds seem to have broken the mast with the passengers notifying the port authorities. Immediately a Coast Guard boat rushed to the spot and with the help of individuals the sailboat was safely towed to the port.

