Unbelievable video: Fire devil throws tree trunk towards fire-fighters in Vilia! (video)
A shocking video from the fire in Vilia was posted by Forecast Weather Greece Facebook page. The video shows images of a fire turbine in Vilia, which lifted up and threw a tree trunk towards the firefighters, as mentioned in the post.
The fire in Vilia is still out of control for the fourth day and the flames are approaching the settlements of Oinoi and Panorama.
The operations of the Fire Brigade have been concentrated at the above locations, making enormous efforts to stop the fire-front’s course towards the settlements, which at the same time has active outbreaks and resurgences throughout the perimeter of many kilometers, in which it has spread.
The air force has already been strengthened and 7 helicopters and seven aircraft are now operating, including the Russian Beriev-200.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: 3,273 cases, 286 intubated, 20 deathsPanos - Aug 20, 2021
Greece announced on Thursday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,273,…
Greeks in Foreign CockpitsPanos - Aug 19, 2021
Passionate about aviation? War history junkie? Proud Greek or just interested about Greeks? Well, it seems that there is something…
The mysterious monster marbles of Champ Island (photos)Panos - Aug 19, 2021
The Franz Josef archipelago lies hundreds of miles north of the Russian mainland. The archipelago is a group of 191…
Leave a Comment