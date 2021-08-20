LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 3,273 cases, 286 intubated, 20 deaths

20 August 2021
Greece announced on Thursday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,273, of which 12 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 550,459 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.1% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 128 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,409 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 20, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,298 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 286 (61.2% men). Their median age is 65 years. 83.9% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,896 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 276 (daily change – 4.83%).

