LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The mysterious monster marbles of Champ Island (photos)

19 August 2021
1 Views

The Franz Josef archipelago lies hundreds of miles north of the Russian mainland. The archipelago is a group of 191 islands that lie in three rough groups.

Champ Island is the southernmost island of the Zichy group, which is the central and largest group and was named after William C. Champ – the leader of a relief operation that searched for the Fiala-Zeigler polar expedition. These facts aren’t all that makes this island remarkable, however.

The landscape, which is otherwise very barren, is littered with perfectly round balls of sandstone. Resembling monstrous marbles, some of which are no larger than ping-pong balls and some of which are six meters or more in height, they give the island’s landscape a somewhat unreal, cosmic appearance.

According to the Siberian Times, from the first time this phenomenon was seen, visitors took to calling these unusual spheres the “footballs of the Gods.”

Looking at the balls, their consistency and uniformity of shape make it very hard to imagine that they weren’t somehow shaped by human hands.

Source: Outdoor Revival

You may be interested

Government Council of National Security for Afghanistan – Priority the safe return of those who worked with Greek forces
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Government Council of National Security for Afghanistan – Priority the safe return of those who worked with Greek forces

Panos - Aug 19, 2021

The Greek Government Council of National Security met today under the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The meeting assessed the developments…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,442 cases, 282 intubated, 25 dead
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,442 cases, 282 intubated, 25 dead

Panos - Aug 19, 2021

Greece announced on Wednesday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,442,…

Fire in the Vilia: 20 km fire-front (videos-photos)
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Fire in the Vilia: 20 km fire-front (videos-photos)

Panos - Aug 19, 2021

The fire in Vilia that has been burning is continuing its destructive work, with the Fire Brigade forces fighting to…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Government Council of National Security for Afghanistan – Priority the safe return of those who worked with Greek forces
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Government Council of National Security for Afghanistan – Priority the safe return of those who worked with Greek forces

Panos - Aug 19, 2021

The Greek Government Council of National Security met today under the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The meeting assessed the developments in Afghanistan. Coordination for the safe release…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,442 cases, 282 intubated, 25 dead
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,442 cases, 282 intubated, 25 dead

Panos - Aug 19, 2021

Greece announced on Wednesday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,442, of which 14 were identified after checks…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Government Council of National Security for Afghanistan – Priority the safe return of those who worked with Greek forces
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Government Council of National Security for Afghanistan – Priority the safe return of those who worked with Greek forces

Panos - Aug 19, 2021

The Greek Government Council of National Security met today under the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The meeting assessed the developments in Afghanistan. Coordination for the safe release…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,442 cases, 282 intubated, 25 dead
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,442 cases, 282 intubated, 25 dead

Panos - Aug 19, 2021

Greece announced on Wednesday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,442, of which 14 were identified after checks…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments