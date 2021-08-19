Government Council of National Security for Afghanistan – Priority the safe return of those who worked with Greek forces
The Greek Government Council of National Security met today under the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The meeting assessed the developments in Afghanistan. Coordination for the safe release and return from Afghanistan of individuals and their families who collaborated with Greek forces remains a priority.
The coordination of all required actions is carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Planning was also discussed at both European and bilateral as well as national level for the need to protect the borders and avoid a new humanitarian crisis.
The Greek authorities are always on alert at both land and sea borders to prevent illegal entry into the country.
