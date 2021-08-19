Fire in the Vilia: 20 km fire-front (videos-photos)

The fire in Vilia that has been burning is continuing its destructive work, with the Fire Brigade forces fighting to put the fire front under control.

Aerial assets took off to assist in the firefighting operation with the first light of day, while according to the information of the Fire Brigade, 8 helicopters and 3 aircraft are operating in rotation.

The fire front is huge and extends for a distance of 20 kilometers and it is noted that while in the morning the winds blowing in the area were about two Beaufort, they are now stronger, making the work of the Fire Brigade more difficult.

All the Services of the Fire Brigade of the Territory remain on general alert and the air surveillance patrols continue, as well as joint patrols by the Fire, Police and Military Forces.

At the moment, 370 firefighters with 130 vehicles, 9 groups units are operating at the site, as well as 143 firefighters with 46 vehicles from Poland.