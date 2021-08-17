2000 year old green mask found in Mexico & everyone thought of…Jim Carrey!
A photo of a 2000 year old green mask went viral, as the legendary movie “The Mask” starring Jim Carrey came to everyone’s mind.
The mask was discovered by archaeologists in a pyramid in Mexico.
However it was a discovery made in 2011.
Researchers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico found the green mask along with other objects that were probably part of a ritual for the inauguration of the construction of the pyramid built in 100 AD.
The image of the green mask was re-released on Twitter and within a few hours it went viral.
Of course, most of the reports had to do with the movie “The Mask”, with one user writing “do not let Jim Carrey approach it”.
Archaeologist George Cowgill of the University of Arizona referred to the ancient city of Teotihuacan where the pyramid was built.
“It was the largest city in the western hemisphere before 1400. It had dozens of pyramid temples, comparable to the pyramids of Egypt. In the first half of the first millennium the population of Teotihuacan is said to have been about 125,000 and at that time it was one of the most populous cities in the world”.
