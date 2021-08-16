Turkey: Beriev firefighting plane crashe

A Russian Beriev-200 firefighting plane with an eight-member crew crashed in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Turkish media, the aircraft came from Russia, due to the large fires that have been raging in recent weeks.

As seen in the videos, the aircraft attempted to throw water into a so-called “smoke dome”, as a result of which it lost its orientation and crashed to the ground.

Kahramanmaraş’ta düşen Beriev Be-200 Rus yangın söndürme uçağının düşme anı görüntülendi pic.twitter.com/zWiEw4Aaio — Politic Türk (@politicturk) August 14, 2021