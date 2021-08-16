LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkey: Beriev firefighting plane crashe

16 August 2021
A Russian Beriev-200 firefighting plane with an eight-member crew crashed in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Turkish media, the aircraft came from Russia, due to the large fires that have been raging in recent weeks.

As seen in the videos, the aircraft attempted to throw water into a so-called “smoke dome”, as a result of which it lost its orientation and crashed to the ground.

