He played bouzouki while undergoing brain surgery (video)
The bouzouki can be heard in the corridors of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki.
The sound comes not from a radio but from the operating room.
The musical instrument in the hands of 37-year-old Dimitris Kyrtsos “breaks” the silence that usually prevails over the operating table and the operation is evolving while old favorite popular songs are heard.
A few months ago, the young man from Veria was in the operating room, for surgery to remove a tumor on his head, playing the bouzouki.
The idea to have with him during the difficult time of the operation his favorite musical instrument, came as he says when he saw other patients abroad who performed similar brain surgeries, playing music.
“Watching videos on youtube of similar operations, I saw a man having surgery playing a guitar and another playing a violin during the operation. I thought ‘why not me?’. I suggested it to my doctor, but it was not possible at that time”, Mr. Kyrtsos explains.
A short time later, however, and while the recurrence of the tumor led him back to the operating room of the same hospital, all the necessary procedures and arrangements were made so that this time he did not enter the operating room alone, but with the company of his favorite musical instrument.
You may be interested
Afghanistan: The Taliban have entered Kabul (videos-photos)Panos - Aug 16, 2021
The Taliban have entered the Afghan capital, Kabul, from all sides, the Afghan Interior Ministry said today as US and…
Turkey: Beriev firefighting plane crashePanos - Aug 16, 2021
A Russian Beriev-200 firefighting plane with an eight-member crew crashed in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey on Saturday afternoon. According to…
Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaignPanos - Aug 11, 2021
The company said the network of accounts targeted India, Latin America and the US. They attempted to recruit influencers to…
Leave a Comment