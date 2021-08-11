The first ever photo of the Parthenon
The first photograph of the Parthenon from the distant 1839 was published on the personal Facebook account of the photographer of the Acropolis Monuments Preservation Service, Socratis Mavrommatis.
According to the photographer, who is the Chief photographer for the Hellenic Ministry of Culture at the Acropolis Restoration Project this is the first image of the Doric temple after the discovery of the Daguerreotype in August 1839, two months later by Pierre-Gustave Joly de Lotbinière.
As he says, the image also includes the small mosque in its only surviving photographic imprint.
