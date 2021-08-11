LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The first ever photo of the Parthenon

11 August 2021
1 Views

The first photograph of the Parthenon from the distant 1839 was published on the personal Facebook account of the photographer of the Acropolis Monuments Preservation Service, Socratis Mavrommatis.

According to the photographer, who is the Chief photographer for the Hellenic Ministry of Culture at the Acropolis Restoration Project this is the first image of the Doric temple after the discovery of the Daguerreotype in August 1839, two months later by Pierre-Gustave Joly de Lotbinière.

As he says, the image also includes the small mosque in its only surviving photographic imprint.

 

You may be interested

Russia is sending two Ilyushin Il-76 to Greece (video-photo)
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Russia is sending two Ilyushin Il-76 to Greece (video-photo)

Panos - Aug 11, 2021

Responding to the request of the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the increase of the Russian team, which…

Fires in Greece: These are the measures for the fire victims
FINANCE
shares14 views
FINANCE
shares14 views

Fires in Greece: These are the measures for the fire victims

Panos - Aug 11, 2021

The set of measures for the relief of the victims was proposed to the cabinet by the Prime Minister Kyriakos…

A short History of the Emoji (infographic)
WORLD
shares27 views
WORLD
shares27 views

A short History of the Emoji (infographic)

Panos - Aug 09, 2021

2022 will likely see the release of 107 new emojis including beans, the pregnant man and finger hearts, a hand…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Russia is sending two Ilyushin Il-76 to Greece (video-photo)
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Russia is sending two Ilyushin Il-76 to Greece (video-photo)

Panos - Aug 11, 2021

Responding to the request of the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the increase of the Russian team, which is fighting the fires in Greece, the…

Fires in Greece: These are the measures for the fire victims
FINANCE
shares14 views
FINANCE
shares14 views

Fires in Greece: These are the measures for the fire victims

Panos - Aug 11, 2021

The set of measures for the relief of the victims was proposed to the cabinet by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The Prime Minister noted that the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Russia is sending two Ilyushin Il-76 to Greece (video-photo)
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Russia is sending two Ilyushin Il-76 to Greece (video-photo)

Panos - Aug 11, 2021

Responding to the request of the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the increase of the Russian team, which is fighting the fires in Greece, the…

Fires in Greece: These are the measures for the fire victims
FINANCE
shares14 views
FINANCE
shares14 views

Fires in Greece: These are the measures for the fire victims

Panos - Aug 11, 2021

The set of measures for the relief of the victims was proposed to the cabinet by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The Prime Minister noted that the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments