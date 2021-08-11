Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign
The company said the network of accounts targeted India, Latin America and the US.
They attempted to recruit influencers to spread false claims to undermine public confidence in particular Covid-19 vaccines, it added.
In its latest report on “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”, Facebook said it found links between the network and a botched disinformation campaign from influencer marketing agency Fazze – which is part of a Russian-based company called AdNow.
Last month a BBC Trending investigation reported how in May this year influencers had been offered money by Fazze to spread false claims about the risks associated with the Pfizer vaccine.
According to Facebook, that was the second wave of attempts by the network to smear Western vaccines.
Source: BBC
