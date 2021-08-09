Olympic Games – Water Polo: Silver medal for Greece after the 13-10 defeat by Serbia (photos)
Greece suffered a 13-10 defeat by Serbia in the final of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The team of Thodoros Vlachos suffered its only defeat in its last game in Tokyo.
The team won after 101 years the first medal for Greek polo which is silver since it could not subdue the most experienced Serbia.
Serbia is the only team that scored a double-digit number of goals against Greece and is the only one that won its 2nd consecutive gold medal after climbing to the top of the 2016 Olympic Games.
The Serbs started the game fantastically but the Greeks came back from 4-7.
However, the Greek team could not stop the shots of the Serbs and they suffered a fair defeat.
You may be interested
Fire in Evia: Battle to stop the fire-front from going to central Evia (videos-photos)Panos - Aug 09, 2021
The Hellenic Fire Brigade is fighting to avoid the northern front of the fire in Evia going towards the central…
Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)Panos - Aug 09, 2021
Arson tools were found in the forest of Varybombi, on Friday, the day of the big fire and the authorities…
Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinalsPanos - Aug 06, 2021
Greece celebrates its first medal at the Olympic Games in men’s polo and the question is what colour will it…
Leave a Comment