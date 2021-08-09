LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Olympic Games – Water Polo: Silver medal for Greece after the 13-10 defeat by Serbia (photos)

9 August 2021
Greece suffered a 13-10 defeat by Serbia in the final of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team of Thodoros Vlachos suffered its only defeat in its last game in Tokyo.

The team won after 101 years the first medal for Greek polo which is silver since it could not subdue the most experienced Serbia.

Serbia is the only team that scored a double-digit number of goals against Greece and is the only one that won its 2nd consecutive gold medal after climbing to the top of the 2016 Olympic Games.

The Serbs started the game fantastically but the Greeks came back from 4-7.

However, the Greek team could not stop the shots of the Serbs and they suffered a fair defeat.

