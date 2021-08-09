LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Fire in Evia: Battle to stop the fire-front from going to central Evia (videos-photos)

9 August 2021
4 Views

The Hellenic Fire Brigade is fighting to avoid the northern front of the fire in Evia going towards the central part of the island.

The fiery front is moving uncontrollably towards the area of Gouves with the danger for the villages of the area to be iminent.

Shortly before 10.30′, an evacuation order was issued to Istiaia for the residents located in Pefki, Artemisio, Vouliki and Gouves.

At the same time, the residents of Istiaia, Edipsos, Edipsos Baths and the wider area were called to close doors, windows and chimneys to protect themselves from heat and smoke.

You may be interested

Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)

Panos - Aug 09, 2021

Arson tools were found in the forest of Varybombi, on Friday, the day of the big fire and the authorities…

Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinals
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinals

Panos - Aug 06, 2021

Greece celebrates its first medal at the Olympic Games in men’s polo and the question is what colour will it…

Fire in Attica: Explosions in a factory in Afidnes
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

Fire in Attica: Explosions in a factory in Afidnes

Panos - Aug 06, 2021

Shocking are the images from the fire that broke out in a factory in Afidnes, an area in which on…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)

Panos - Aug 09, 2021

Arson tools were found in the forest of Varybombi, on Friday, the day of the big fire and the authorities are investigating if some people planned to…

Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinals
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinals

Panos - Aug 06, 2021

Greece celebrates its first medal at the Olympic Games in men’s polo and the question is what colour will it have with the choice being between silver…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)

Panos - Aug 09, 2021

Arson tools were found in the forest of Varybombi, on Friday, the day of the big fire and the authorities are investigating if some people planned to…

Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinals
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinals

Panos - Aug 06, 2021

Greece celebrates its first medal at the Olympic Games in men’s polo and the question is what colour will it have with the choice being between silver…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments