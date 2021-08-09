Fire in Evia: Battle to stop the fire-front from going to central Evia (videos-photos)
The Hellenic Fire Brigade is fighting to avoid the northern front of the fire in Evia going towards the central part of the island.
The fiery front is moving uncontrollably towards the area of Gouves with the danger for the villages of the area to be iminent.
Shortly before 10.30′, an evacuation order was issued to Istiaia for the residents located in Pefki, Artemisio, Vouliki and Gouves.
At the same time, the residents of Istiaia, Edipsos, Edipsos Baths and the wider area were called to close doors, windows and chimneys to protect themselves from heat and smoke.
