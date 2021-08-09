LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Fire in Attica: Incendiary device found in the forest of Varybombi (photos)

9 August 2021
Arson tools were found in the forest of Varybombi, on Friday, the day of the big fire and the authorities are investigating if some people planned to burn the forest from another position as well.

The police is investigating whether there were arson devices in other places that were used.

As can be seen in the exclusive photos presented by protothema.gr, volunteers found the package under a tree and informed the Fire Brigade and then the Police.

It was estimated that it was an improvised incendiary device and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (TEEM) was notified.

Tthe police found wicks, waxed matches, cotton, twine and other tools capable of causing arson.

