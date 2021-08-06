The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)

The fire in Evia reaches Strofilia, the battle is fought so that the flames stay away from Mantoudi in Evia. Hundreds of people are gathered on the beach of Kotsikia in the northwestern part, as well as a little further north in Psaropouli, while the only way out is now to Pefki and Istiaia, since from Agia Anna to Psaropouli along the coastal road there are fire fronts and fallen tree trunks, which firefighters and volunteers are trying to remove.

Inland, the fire has passed through Kokkinomilia, passed the so-called “long stream”, an area where they thought they could stop it, continued to Kryoneriti, to Milies and has surrounded Agdines. The mayor of Istiaia, Edipsos, Giannis Kotzias, described the situation as “desperate”, noting that “the speed of the fire is very high, but strong winds are not blowing at the moment. If they do not send us by air assets to stop the flames, the fire will end up in the sea”.

According to the deputy mayor of Istiaia Edipsos, Angelos Misirlis, “in the previous days and hours we were trying to form our defense with fire zones. Within a few minutes the fire destroyed everything… “.

A fire zone was created around the village of Farakla.

Residents on the beach of Agia Anna moved away from the sea.

It was decided to set up spaces in the town hall of Mantoudi to accommodate about 150 residents who were deemed necessary to leave their homes.

There are currently 240 firefighters on the scene with ten infantry units, 65 vehicles, two aircraft and one helicopter operating.

Assistance is provided by the Coast Guard, the Hellenic Army with additional infantry units, volunteer firefighters and the local government with water tankers and construction machinery.

Meanwhile, 631 people, who were trapped on beaches, have been evacuated to safe places since midnight yesterday. 440 citizens were evacuated from Agia Anna and Psaropouli alone, while 191 people were evacuated from other northern beaches in the area.