Olympic Games: Triumph for the Greek Polo Team who beat Hungary 9-6 in semifinals

6 August 2021

Greece celebrates its first medal at the Olympic Games in men’s polo and the question is what colour will it have with the choice being between silver and gold.

Greece prevailed with 9-6 to Hungary in the semifinal in Tokyo and secured the silver medal.

The Greek team will play on Sunday (10:30′) in the final of the Olympic Games with Serbia or Spain.

In its 16th participation in the Olympic Games, and Greece finally wins a medal.

The weapon in one more game was the defense, keeping Hungary at 6 goals in 32 minutes!

It was the second victory against them in Tokyo after the 10-9 at the premiere in the group games.

Greece had Stelios Argyropoulos in perfect form and lead the Greek attack with 4 goals while everyone gave their best.

