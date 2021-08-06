Fires in Greece: Today the most dangerous day for fires – Winds up to 8 Beaufort

West warm winds that temporarily will reach up to 8 Beaufort are expected for today Friday from 12:00 noon until 7 pm in Attica, turning the weather into a nightmare in case the fires are not put under control.

According to a forecast of meteorologist Sakis Arnaoutoglou in a post on his Facebook page, the winds will be temporarily strong: “More specifically from 12:00 noon on Friday until 7 pm mainly in the municipalities of Loutraki, Agios Theodoros, Megara, Mandra, Eidyllia, Tanagra, Acharnon and Oropos (as well as the semi-mountainous area of Attica) a fairly strong and warm wind will pass, which temporarily may reach 6 to 7 and in the west temporarily 8 Beaufort!”.