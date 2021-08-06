LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Fires in Greece: Today the most dangerous day for fires – Winds up to 8 Beaufort

6 August 2021
1 Views

West warm winds that temporarily will reach up to 8 Beaufort are expected for today Friday from 12:00 noon until 7 pm in Attica, turning the weather into a nightmare in case the fires are not put under control.

According to a forecast of meteorologist Sakis Arnaoutoglou in a post on his Facebook page, the winds will be temporarily strong: “More specifically from 12:00 noon on Friday until 7 pm mainly in the municipalities of Loutraki, Agios Theodoros, Megara, Mandra, Eidyllia, Tanagra, Acharnon and Oropos (as well as the semi-mountainous area of Attica) a fairly strong and warm wind will pass, which temporarily may reach 6 to 7 and in the west temporarily 8 Beaufort!”.

You may be interested

The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)

Panos - Aug 06, 2021

The fire in Evia reaches Strofilia, the battle is fought so that the flames stay away from Mantoudi in Evia.…

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world

Panos - Aug 05, 2021

Ios was recently included in the list of the most impressive islands in the world on the news site Insider.com.…

Mitsotakis: The critical infrastructures endured – The houses will be rebuilt
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Mitsotakis: The critical infrastructures endured – The houses will be rebuilt

Panos - Aug 05, 2021

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias made statements after the extraordinary…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)

Panos - Aug 06, 2021

The fire in Evia reaches Strofilia, the battle is fought so that the flames stay away from Mantoudi in Evia. Hundreds of people are gathered on the…

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world

Panos - Aug 05, 2021

Ios was recently included in the list of the most impressive islands in the world on the news site Insider.com. The lauds the island recommending it unreservedly…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)

Panos - Aug 06, 2021

The fire in Evia reaches Strofilia, the battle is fought so that the flames stay away from Mantoudi in Evia. Hundreds of people are gathered on the…

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world

Panos - Aug 05, 2021

Ios was recently included in the list of the most impressive islands in the world on the news site Insider.com. The lauds the island recommending it unreservedly…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments