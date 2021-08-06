Fire in Attica: Explosions in a factory in Afidnes
1 Views
Shocking are the images from the fire that broke out in a factory in Afidnes, an area in which on Friday morning there were intense re-ignitions of the fire that passed through the National Road and Kryoneri. Shortly after 11:30, there were very powerful explosions in Afidnes in an aluminum company, on the side road of the highway at the height of the tolls.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views
Fires in Greece: Today the most dangerous day for fires – Winds up to 8 BeaufortPanos - Aug 06, 2021
West warm winds that temporarily will reach up to 8 Beaufort are expected for today Friday from 12:00 noon until…
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views
The nightmare continues in Evia: Multiple fronts – “Battle” to save Mantoudi – 631 people rescued from beaches (videos-photos)Panos - Aug 06, 2021
The fire in Evia reaches Strofilia, the battle is fought so that the flames stay away from Mantoudi in Evia.…
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views
Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the worldPanos - Aug 05, 2021
Ios was recently included in the list of the most impressive islands in the world on the news site Insider.com.…
Leave a Comment