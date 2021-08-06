LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Fire in Attica: Explosions in a factory in Afidnes

6 August 2021
Shocking are the images from the fire that broke out in a factory in Afidnes, an area in which on Friday morning there were intense re-ignitions of the fire that passed through the National Road and Kryoneri. Shortly after 11:30, there were very powerful explosions in Afidnes in an aluminum company, on the side road of the highway at the height of the tolls.

