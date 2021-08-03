The Real Star Wars Universe – The countries the global franchise was shot in (infographic)
May the fourth was a good day for fans of the Star Wars franchise and wordplay so, being both of those, we’ve asked the question – where is the real Star Wars universe? On our journey, we discovered the real-world filming locations for all of the films so far and have pulled them together in this infographic.
Picking out a few of the locations, Tunisia was used the most for the iconic planet of Tatooine while the home of the Ewoks, the Forest Moon of Endor, can be found in the real world in California’s Redwood National Park. Added to the list by The Last Jedi is the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia and Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia.
source statista
You will find more infographics at Statista
