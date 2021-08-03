LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The Hellenic Navy tested the Camcopter S-100 UAS

3 August 2021
In an announcement, the Austrian company Schiebel, informed that the Hellenic Navy (HN) has completed the tests of the capabilities of the UAV type Camcopter S-100.

The test was conducted by the Hellenic Navy Frigate “Aegean” (F-460) in the Mediterranean, west of Crete and lasted one week.

The tests concerned the duration of flight, the range as well as the capabilities of the system in maritime surveillance and the detection of targets at sea.

Throughout the tests, the Camcopter S-100 was equipped with the Trakka TC-300 electro-optical/infrared sensor and an AIS (Automatic Identification System) receiver.

The CamCopter S-100 has been selected from 14 countries.

