The Hellenic Navy tested the Camcopter S-100 UAS
In an announcement, the Austrian company Schiebel, informed that the Hellenic Navy (HN) has completed the tests of the capabilities of the UAV type Camcopter S-100.
The test was conducted by the Hellenic Navy Frigate “Aegean” (F-460) in the Mediterranean, west of Crete and lasted one week.
The tests concerned the duration of flight, the range as well as the capabilities of the system in maritime surveillance and the detection of targets at sea.
Throughout the tests, the Camcopter S-100 was equipped with the Trakka TC-300 electro-optical/infrared sensor and an AIS (Automatic Identification System) receiver.
The CamCopter S-100 has been selected from 14 countries.
You may be interested
Greece weather: Even higher temperatures until Thursday up to 47 Celsius!Panos - Aug 03, 2021
Greece has already entered a hot three-day period of really high temperatures, when temperatures are expected to peak, reaching locally…
Coronavirus Greece: 2,845 new cases, 165 intubated, 12 deathsmakis - Jul 30, 2021
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,845, of which…
Coronavirus Greece: 2,696 new cases, 157 intubated, 9 deathsmakis - Jul 29, 2021
Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,696, of…
Leave a Comment