Russia replaces the dollar with the ruble & national currencies on armaments programs
According to a report by the Russian news agency TASS, Russia has stopped accepting payments in US dollars, for armament programs, in retaliation against US sanctions on Russian companies and organizations.
Most contracts are paid in rubles or in national currency.
According to Alexander Mikheev, General Manager of Rosoboronexport, “the dollar payment rate is constantly zeroing. In addition, we use mechanisms and tools of compensatory benefits and trade”.
At the same time, Russia has converted its dollar reserve into euros, Chinese yuan and gold.
In recent years, Russia’s average annual arms and services exports have been about $ 15 billion.
