Coronavirus Greece: 2,845 new cases, 165 intubated, 12 deaths
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,845, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 490,552 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 134 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,812 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 12, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,948 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 165 (62.4% men). Their median age is 65 years. 83.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,806 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
