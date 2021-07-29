Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined
Fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK from the European Union and the United States will not need to be quarantined upon arrival as of 2 August. The announcement was made by the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps.
According to Reuters, the Minister of Health clarified that this change applies to those who have been vaccinated with one of the vaccines that are accepted in the EU, and the USA. However, travellers should have a coronavirus test before departure as well as a PCR test on the second day they arrive in the UK.
