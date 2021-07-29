LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek real estate market still strong despite Covid-19 pandemic, report shows

29 July 2021
2 Views

The Greek real estate market is demonstrating resilience in 2020 despite the fact that the pandemic had an overall negative impact on the economy, according to a report by the credit rating agency DBRS.

After an aggregate increase of 9.2% in the two years 2018-19, the increase in house prices slowed down in 2020 due to severe travel restrictions and other COVID-19 related measures, the report said, but the performance remained positive with a rate of 4.6%.

Provisional data from the Bank of Greece show that house prices continued to rise at an annual rate of 3.3%, despite the imposition of new restrictive measures in the first quarter of 2021.

The Greek real estate market is highly dependent on foreign investment, which results in larger increases in Athens and other popular tourist destinations. On the contrary, prices, and transactions in other parts of Greece, which attracted more limited investment interest, although they probably benefited from the transmission effect, are still low, according to the report.

You may be interested

Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined
TRAVEL
shares11 views
TRAVEL
shares11 views

Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined

Panos - Jul 29, 2021

Fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK from the European Union and the United States will not need to be quarantined…

EU signs deal for monoclonal antibody therapy
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

EU signs deal for monoclonal antibody therapy

Panos - Jul 29, 2021

The European Union has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody…

The Greek official response answering Turkey’s provocative claims to the UN
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

The Greek official response answering Turkey’s provocative claims to the UN

Panos - Jul 29, 2021

Greece has responded in detail to Turkey’s unfounded and unsubstantiated claims it made on the UN, by sending a letter…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined
TRAVEL
shares11 views
TRAVEL
shares11 views

Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined

Panos - Jul 29, 2021

Fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK from the European Union and the United States will not need to be quarantined upon arrival as of 2 August. The…

EU signs deal for monoclonal antibody therapy
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

EU signs deal for monoclonal antibody therapy

Panos - Jul 29, 2021

The European Union has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab against COVID-19, it said on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined
TRAVEL
shares11 views
TRAVEL
shares11 views

Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined

Panos - Jul 29, 2021

Fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK from the European Union and the United States will not need to be quarantined upon arrival as of 2 August. The…

EU signs deal for monoclonal antibody therapy
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

EU signs deal for monoclonal antibody therapy

Panos - Jul 29, 2021

The European Union has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab against COVID-19, it said on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments