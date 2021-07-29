Coronavirus Greece: 2,696 new cases, 157 intubated, 9 deaths

Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,696, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 487,709 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 120 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,577 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 9, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,935 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 157 (61.8% men). Their median age is 65 years. 82.8% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,802 patients have been discharged from the ICU.