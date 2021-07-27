Weather Greece: 10-day heatwave coming

A 10-day heatwave starts in western Greece today with temperatures that will reach and exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists warn of high temperatures that will last until August 7 to 8, while from next Friday the days are expected to be reminiscent of those of the deadly heat of 1987, when more than 1300 people lost their lives.

According to the weather reports, the heatwave will continue until August 7 to 8, with the temperature reaching even 45 degrees Celsius locally in some areas, such as the Thessalian plain, Agrinio, western Sterea, Pyrgos and the plain of Messinia.

The winds will be 5 to 6 Beaufort until Thursday, when they weaken.

The weakening of the winds means further arrival of hot gas masses.

The heatwave, which is coming from Africa, will affect the regions of southeastern Europe and the southern Balkans but especially Greece.