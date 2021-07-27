Weather Greece: 10-day heatwave coming
A 10-day heatwave starts in western Greece today with temperatures that will reach and exceed 40 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists warn of high temperatures that will last until August 7 to 8, while from next Friday the days are expected to be reminiscent of those of the deadly heat of 1987, when more than 1300 people lost their lives.
According to the weather reports, the heatwave will continue until August 7 to 8, with the temperature reaching even 45 degrees Celsius locally in some areas, such as the Thessalian plain, Agrinio, western Sterea, Pyrgos and the plain of Messinia.
The winds will be 5 to 6 Beaufort until Thursday, when they weaken.
The weakening of the winds means further arrival of hot gas masses.
The heatwave, which is coming from Africa, will affect the regions of southeastern Europe and the southern Balkans but especially Greece.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis to the cabinet: Increase of the minimum wage by 2%Panos - Jul 27, 2021
The increase of the minimum wage by 2% for this year was announced by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis during…
Coronavirus Greece: 2,070 new cases, 147 intubated, 5 deathsmakis - Jul 26, 2021
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,070, of which…
The fastest train ever (600 km/ph) debuts in China (video)Panos - Jul 26, 2021
A maglev bullet train that can reach speeds of 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) has made its…
Leave a Comment