The fastest train ever (600 km/ph) debuts in China (video)
A maglev bullet train that can reach speeds of 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) has made its debut in Qingdao, China.
Developed by the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, it’s considered the world’s fastest train.
“Maglev” is an abbreviation of “magnetic levitation.” The train appears to be “floating” thanks to an electromagnetic force that sends it gliding above the tracks.
Liang Jianying, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CRRC Sifang, told Chinese state media that in addition to its speed, the train emits low levels of noise pollution and requires less maintenance than other high-speed trains.
You may be interested
UN Security Council blasts Erdogan over CyprusPanos - Jul 26, 2021
Greece is pleased with the stance of the international community towards Turkish provocations against Cyprus and the decision to re-open…
UNESCO slams Turkey over conversion of Hagia Sophia into mosquePanos - Jul 26, 2021
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee issued a statement about over Turkey’s decision to turn the world monuments of Hagia Sophia…
Coronavirus Greece: 1,553 new cases, 134 intubated, 8 deathsPanos - Jul 26, 2021
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,553, of which…
Leave a Comment