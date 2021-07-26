Coronavirus Greece: 1,553 new cases, 134 intubated, 8 deaths
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,553, of which were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases amounts to 475,919 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 127 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,317 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 8, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,898 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 134 (59.0% men). Their median age is 65 years. 88.8% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,788 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
