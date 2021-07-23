PM Mitsotakis cites Greek Constitution to back mandatory vaccinations
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cited the Greek Constitution in response to those opposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination during his meeting with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion on Friday morning.
Talking in front of the cameras, both the PM and the President made reference to the evolution of the pandemic in Greece and the urgent need for the vaccination of the population.
Mitsotakis cited paragraph 4 of article 25 of the Constitution, stating that “the State has the right to demand from all citizens the fulfillment of social and national solidarity “. The PM alluded to the article in light of those objecting to forced vaccinations grounded on its unconstitutionality.
The President of the Republic, for her part, appealed to those who have not been vaccinated, saying that if they are not convinced by experts and scientists about the need to get vaccinated, they should listen to those who became ill and passed the coronavirus with difficult symptoms.
