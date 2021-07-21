LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win

21 July 2021
Like most Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo, and immediately after the triumph, he shared congratulations via Twitter!
“Incredible Yannis! Greeks everywhere celebrate!” was the post of Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the victory-championship of the Bucks and the mythical appearance of the Greek Freak.

Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions
GREECE
GREECE
Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions

Panos - Jul 21, 2021

The NBA has a new champion. The Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a tough 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in…

2,500-year-old free-standing statues found in western Anatolia
WORLD
WORLD
2,500-year-old free-standing statues found in western Anatolia

Panos - Jul 20, 2021

Hurriyet Daily News reports that two 2,500-year-old free-standing statues and an inscription have been discovered in western Anatolia's ancient city of…

$98 billion was wiped off as Bitcoin drops below $30,000
FINANCE
FINANCE
$98 billion was wiped off as Bitcoin drops below $30,000

Panos - Jul 20, 2021

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since Jun. 22 dragging other digital coins lower. About $98 billion was…

