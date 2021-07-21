PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win
Like most Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo, and immediately after the triumph, he shared congratulations via Twitter!
“Incredible Yannis! Greeks everywhere celebrate!” was the post of Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the victory-championship of the Bucks and the mythical appearance of the Greek Freak.
