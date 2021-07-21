LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Israel joins US, UK and EU in condemning Turkish provocations in Cyprus

21 July 2021
“Israel is following with deep concern recent unilateral Turkish actions and statements regarding the status of Varosha. Israel reiterates its solidarity and full support for Cyprus,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said in a Twitter post.

He also points out that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid yesterday reiterated this support and solidarity directly to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

The US yesterday expressed its disapproval of Erdogan’s provocative stance from the Occupied Territories for the opening of part of the enclosed Famagusta in violation of the International Treaties.

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried stressed that the moves by the Turkish Cypriots and Erdogan are provocative and an obstacle to any negotiation effort to resolve the Cyprus issue on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. She added that these moves are incompatible with UN Security Council resolutions.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell also expressed his deep concern over the announcements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ersin Tatar about the fenced area in Varosha.

Reiterating the EU’s position, he stated that it was still guided by the relevant Security Council resolutions, including 550 and 789, and called for their full respect stressing that no action should be taken that is inconsistent with these resolutions.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said London was “deeply concerned” by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement of the declassification of part of the Varosha enclave, saying it contradicted Security Council resolutions.

