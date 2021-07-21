LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Egypt finds ancient military vessel, Greek graves in sunken city

21 July 2021
2 Views

Scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have identified several drugs that could potentially help treat, if not “cure,” people who develop COVID-19.
Prof. Shy Arkin, a biochemist in the Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Science, told The Jerusalem Post that in lab tests in which cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 were placed together with the drugs for two days, “almost 100% of the cells lived despite being infected with the virus.”
In contrast, without the preexisting drug compounds, around 50% of the cells died after coming in contact with the virus.

Arkin and his team culled through a library of more than 2,800 approved-for-use compounds, identifying 18 drugs they felt could be effective. In unpublished work, the researchers were able to show that several of these compounds “exhibited remarkable potency against the whole virus in in-vitro experiments.”
Two of them are Darapladib, used for the treatment of atherosclerosis, and Flumatinib, used for the treatment of certain blood cancers. Arkin said he was hesitant to share the names of any of the drugs, adding that he could not recommend them until they underwent proper clinical trials.

The team focused on drug repurposing to potentially expedite any future regulatory steps. Since the drugs are already being used for other indications, their toxicity and side effects, for example, are known and approved.

source jpost.com

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win

Panos - Jul 21, 2021

Like most Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo, and immediately after the triumph, he shared congratulations via…

Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions

Panos - Jul 21, 2021

The NBA has a new champion. The Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a tough 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in…

2,500-year-old free-standing statues found in western Anatolia
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

2,500-year-old free-standing statues found in western Anatolia

Panos - Jul 20, 2021

Hurriyet Daily News reports that two 2,500-year-old free-standing statues and an inscription have been discovered in western Anatolia’s ancient city of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win

Panos - Jul 21, 2021

Like most Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo, and immediately after the triumph, he shared congratulations via Twitter! “Incredible Yannis! Greeks everywhere celebrate!” was…

Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions

Panos - Jul 21, 2021

The NBA has a new champion. The Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a tough 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 on Tuesday night to win…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis celebrates Giannis NBA title win

Panos - Jul 21, 2021

Like most Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo, and immediately after the triumph, he shared congratulations via Twitter! “Incredible Yannis! Greeks everywhere celebrate!” was…

Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Giannis did it! The Bucks are NBA champions

Panos - Jul 21, 2021

The NBA has a new champion. The Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a tough 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 on Tuesday night to win…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments