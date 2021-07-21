Dendias decorates Qatari Ambassador Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naama with Grand Cross of the Order of Phoenix
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday decorated the outgoing Ambassador of Qatar to Greece Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naama with the Grand Cross of the Order of Phoenix for his contribution to the Greek-Qatari relations and wished him farewell upon the completion of his term in Greece, the Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.
