Dendias decorates Qatari Ambassador Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naama with Grand Cross of the Order of Phoenix

21 July 2021
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday decorated the outgoing Ambassador of Qatar to Greece Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naama with the Grand Cross of the Order of Phoenix for his contribution to the Greek-Qatari relations and wished him farewell upon the completion of his term in Greece, the Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.

