Platform opening on Tuesday for people being vaccinated at home
Doctors will be able to request at-home vaccinations for patients with severe mobility issues through a platform opening on Tuesday, Secretary General for Primary Care Marios Themistocleous said on Monday at a regular pandemic briefing.
Otherwise, the health official said that as of Tuesday people will be able to be vaccinated within the day of the appointment, using any of the available vaccines.
Responding to questions, Themistocleous said that up to Monday (July 19), 20,000 teenagers aged 15-17 have set appointments for vaccination, while a total of 85,000 appointments in general are expected to be completed by the end of the day.
In terms of the general population, 44% or 4,626,000 people have completed vaccination, or 52% of the adult population.
