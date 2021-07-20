4.1 magnitude earthquake in Thebes

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred shortly after 08:00 on Tuesday morning in Thebes. According to scientists who are monitoring the sequence of these earthquakes, they are a series of small and medium-intensity tremors and their estimate is that they could last for several weeks.

Tuesday morning’s earthquake – which was also felt in Attica – occurred in the area of ​​Thebes at 8.05. Specifically, according to the Geodynamic Institute, it is a 4.1 magnitude earthquake with a focal depth of 5 km, while its epicenter is located 2 km southeast of Thebes.