Mykonos in temporary strict lockdown due to Covid-19 spike

Greek authorities have imposed strict lockdown rules on the island of Mykonos, due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The decision was announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias.

Thus, from today, Saturday 17/7, and due to the worrying local outbreak of the epidemic during the last 24 hours, with multiple outbreaks and clusters, the government proceeds to the adoption and implementation of special measures for the island of Mykonos.

More specifically:

Traffic ban from 01.00 in the evening until 06.00 in the morning, with the exception of work reasons and serious health reasons.

Music ban 24 hours a day, starting today at 18:00.

The measures are valid until Monday 26/7 at 06:00 in the morning with an intermediate reassessment of the epidemiological situation.

According to information from protothema.gr, the situation in Mykonos had reached the point of no return since the parties were not only daily but also hundreds. The Police from one point onwards were unable to respond and consequently, more drastic measures were decided.