LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Israel warns Pfizer vaccine is ‘significantly’ less effective against the Delta variant

18 July 2021
3 Views

Israeli officials are warning that the Pfizer vaccine is “significantly less” effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the strain first seen in India that now accounts for 31 percent of cases in the US.

“We do not know exactly to what degree the vaccine helps, but it is significantly less,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The shot is still keeping people from getting seriously ill in Israel, where over 60 percent of the population has received a jab. Just 1.6 percent have become critically ill, compared with 4 percent in the pre-vax wave of cases.

Concerns are also rising about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The UK will require all travelers from France — including the fully vaccinated — to isolate for 10 days when they return because the Beta variant is spreading there, though mostly in the Indian Ocean territories of Reunion and Mayotte.

source: nypost.com

You may be interested

Mykonos in temporary strict lockdown due to Covid-19 spike
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Mykonos in temporary strict lockdown due to Covid-19 spike

Panos - Jul 19, 2021

Greek authorities have imposed strict lockdown rules on the island of Mykonos, due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.…

Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.

Panos - Jul 19, 2021

Education Minister Niki Kerameus called on students over 15 to get vaccinated, in an interview in Sunday's Kathimerini, ahead of…

Impressive photos from Interdisciplinary Military Competitions of Greek Armed Forces
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

Impressive photos from Interdisciplinary Military Competitions of Greek Armed Forces

Panos - Jul 19, 2021

The main goal of the interdisciplinary competitions is the promotion of noble rivalry and the competitive spirit. On Tuesday 13…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mykonos in temporary strict lockdown due to Covid-19 spike
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Mykonos in temporary strict lockdown due to Covid-19 spike

Panos - Jul 19, 2021

Greek authorities have imposed strict lockdown rules on the island of Mykonos, due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The decision was announced by the Deputy…

Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.

Panos - Jul 19, 2021

Education Minister Niki Kerameus called on students over 15 to get vaccinated, in an interview in Sunday's Kathimerini, ahead of the reopening of schools in September. "We…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mykonos in temporary strict lockdown due to Covid-19 spike
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Mykonos in temporary strict lockdown due to Covid-19 spike

Panos - Jul 19, 2021

Greek authorities have imposed strict lockdown rules on the island of Mykonos, due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The decision was announced by the Deputy…

Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.

Panos - Jul 19, 2021

Education Minister Niki Kerameus called on students over 15 to get vaccinated, in an interview in Sunday's Kathimerini, ahead of the reopening of schools in September. "We…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments