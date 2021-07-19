Impressive photos from Interdisciplinary Military Competitions of Greek Armed Forces

The main goal of the interdisciplinary competitions is the promotion of noble rivalry and the competitive spirit. On Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 July 2021, the Interdisciplinary Military Competitions of Special Operations Units of the Special Warfare Command of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) were held in Nea Peramo, Attica, with the participation of Formations and Special Operations Units of all Branches of the Greek Armed Forces.

Specifically, teams from the Interdisciplinary Special Operations Command, the 1st Brigade of Paratroopers and Paratroopers (1st TAX K / D AL), the 32nd Marine Brigade (32nd TAX PZN), the Special Division of Paratroopers (ETA), participated in Ζ΄ ΜΑΚ), the 865 Air Supply Battalion (865 TENEF), the School of Paratroopers (SCHAL), the Special Forces Training Center (KEED), the Underwater Demolition Command and the 31 Squadron of Operations Research.

The events included orientation and direction tests, free fall, underwater course, rowing, as well as multiple competitions with individual objects of grenade throwing, bar pull-ups, knife throwing, crossing an obstacle course, providing 1st aid, 1-mile swim, a ruck with Load Bearing Equipment of 20 kg and shooting under fire.

The interdisciplinary competitions have been held since 2013 and initially participated in the 7th MAK, the Special Paratrooper Unit (ETA), the DYK, and the Hellenic Air Force Combat Search and Rescue Team (31 MEED). From 2020, the events were expanded with the participation of teams from Units of the 1st Infantry Division and the Directorate of Special Forces (TEN) of the General Staff.

The main goal of the interdisciplinary competitions is the promotion of noble rivalry, of the competitive spirit, as well as the strengthening of the relations between the staff of different Branches, Formations and Special Operations Units. During the activity, all appropriate measures to prevent and limit the COVID-19 pandemic were observed.