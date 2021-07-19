LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.

18 July 2021

Education Minister Niki Kerameus called on students over 15 to get vaccinated, in an interview in Sunday’s Kathimerini, ahead of the reopening of schools in September.

“We call on the members of our educational community to get vaccinated. We are also inviting our students over 15 of age to do so, as they are not offered the opportunity for vaccination,” Kerameus said. It is encouraging that three-quarters of teachers had already been vaccinated, she added.

Asked about plans to reopen schools normally in the fall, the Education minister noted, “We are talking with specialists and examining all measures to guarantee that our educational facilities operate in person.”

