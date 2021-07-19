Education min. calls on students aged 15+ to get vaccinated before Sept.
Education Minister Niki Kerameus called on students over 15 to get vaccinated, in an interview in Sunday’s Kathimerini, ahead of the reopening of schools in September.
“We call on the members of our educational community to get vaccinated. We are also inviting our students over 15 of age to do so, as they are not offered the opportunity for vaccination,” Kerameus said. It is encouraging that three-quarters of teachers had already been vaccinated, she added.
Asked about plans to reopen schools normally in the fall, the Education minister noted, “We are talking with specialists and examining all measures to guarantee that our educational facilities operate in person.”
You may be interested
Impressive photos from Interdisciplinary Military Competitions of Greek Armed ForcesPanos - Jul 19, 2021
The main goal of the interdisciplinary competitions is the promotion of noble rivalry and the competitive spirit. On Tuesday 13…
Eurostat: Poverty risk in the EU – Where is Greece (infographic)Panos - Jul 16, 2021
New initial estimates by Eurostat have revealed the potential effect the pandemic year 2020 had on the most economically at-risk…
Hawaii: Shocking photos of Boeing 737 wreckage at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean (photos)Panos - Jul 16, 2021
Shocking photos from the wreckage of the Boeing 737, which made an emergency landing outside Hawaii earlier this month due…
Leave a Comment