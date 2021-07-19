LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 1,834 new cases, 123 intubated, 8 deaths

19 July 2021
The new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,834, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 459,146 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 141 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,360 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 8, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,858 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 123 (61.0% men). Their median age is 66 years. 89.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,760 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

