Hawaii: Shocking photos of Boeing 737 wreckage at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean (photos)

Shocking photos from the wreckage of the Boeing 737, which made an emergency landing outside Hawaii earlier this month due to a mechanical failure, were published by federal investigators of the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane had an engine problem shortly after taking off from Honolulu, as a result of which it made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean.

The two crew members were rescued and one was transported to the hospital by helicopter, while the other was evacuated by boat. Parts of the aircraft were found scattered on the seabed about 110 to 130 meters below the surface, board members said.

The research team develops plans for the recovery of components.