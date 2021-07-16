LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Eurostat: Poverty risk in the EU – Where is Greece (infographic)

16 July 2021
New initial estimates by Eurostat have revealed the potential effect the pandemic year 2020 had on the most economically at-risk in the European Union. As our infographic shows, increases in working-age adults at risk of poverty were measured in Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece, Bulgaria, and Sweden. Elsewhere, the situation remained more or less static, while Estonia record a decrease.

source statista

Infographic: Where Poverty Risk is on the Rise | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

