LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Lost ‘golden city’ of Egypt, 3,000 years old, discovered (photos)

14 July 2021
2 Views

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of an ancient city dating back 3,000 years, which they describe as the “largest” ever found in Egypt. Renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the “lost golden city” located near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.

In a statement released on Thursday, the excavation team said the city “was lost under the sands and dates to the reign of Amenhotep III and continued to be used by Tutankhamun and Ay.”

Biggest discovery since Tutankhamun’s tomb
Betsy Bryan, professor of Egyptian art and archaeology at Johns Hopkins University, described the find as the “second most important archeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun” nearly a century ago.

Excavations began in September 2020 between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Cairo. Within weeks, the team discovered mud-brick formations that ran in all directions.

After seven months of excavations, several neighborhoods have been uncovered, including a bakery complete with ovens and storage pottery, as well as administrative and residential districts.

‘Golden age of the pharoahs’
Items of jewelry have also been unearthed, along with colored pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets and mud bricks bearing Amenhotep III’s seals.

You may be interested

Turkey summons Greek ambassador to Ankara to Foreign Ministry over Galatasaray case!
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Turkey summons Greek ambassador to Ankara to Foreign Ministry over Galatasaray case!

Panos - Jul 14, 2021

The Greek ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for the issue created with Galatasaray, according…

The Greek Tactical Armored Vehicle OPLITIS at the DEFEA 2021 (photos)
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

The Greek Tactical Armored Vehicle OPLITIS at the DEFEA 2021 (photos)

Panos - Jul 14, 2021

Τhe Greek company EODH officially presented for the first time at the exhibition of defense equipment DEFEA 2021, which opened…

Mandatory vaccination for specific sectors in Greece (video)
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Mandatory vaccination for specific sectors in Greece (video)

Panos - Jul 14, 2021

The Ministers of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, Digital Governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Development, Adonis Georgiadis are announcing penalties, as well as…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey summons Greek ambassador to Ankara to Foreign Ministry over Galatasaray case!
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Turkey summons Greek ambassador to Ankara to Foreign Ministry over Galatasaray case!

Panos - Jul 14, 2021

The Greek ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for the issue created with Galatasaray, according to the TRT network. Turkey protested against…

The Greek Tactical Armored Vehicle OPLITIS at the DEFEA 2021 (photos)
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

The Greek Tactical Armored Vehicle OPLITIS at the DEFEA 2021 (photos)

Panos - Jul 14, 2021

Τhe Greek company EODH officially presented for the first time at the exhibition of defense equipment DEFEA 2021, which opened on Tuesday, the High Mobility Tactical Vehicle…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey summons Greek ambassador to Ankara to Foreign Ministry over Galatasaray case!
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Turkey summons Greek ambassador to Ankara to Foreign Ministry over Galatasaray case!

Panos - Jul 14, 2021

The Greek ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for the issue created with Galatasaray, according to the TRT network. Turkey protested against…

The Greek Tactical Armored Vehicle OPLITIS at the DEFEA 2021 (photos)
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

The Greek Tactical Armored Vehicle OPLITIS at the DEFEA 2021 (photos)

Panos - Jul 14, 2021

Τhe Greek company EODH officially presented for the first time at the exhibition of defense equipment DEFEA 2021, which opened on Tuesday, the High Mobility Tactical Vehicle…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments