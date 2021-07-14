Coronavirus Greece: 2,938 new cases, 7 deaths, 135 intubated

Greek authorities announced on Wednesday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,938, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 447,718 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 165 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,832 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 7, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,813 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 135 (65.9% men).

Their median age is 66 years. 84.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,739 patients have been discharged from the ICU.